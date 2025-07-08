KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs, Noura Al-Fassam, met on Sunday with the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, David Lammy, to discuss ways of increasing bilateral trade and advancing investment cooperation between the two nations.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the meeting reviewed the outcomes of the recent historic visits of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to the United Kingdom. Both sides affirmed their commitment to further developing the strategic investment partnership between Kuwait and the UK.

As the current president of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Kuwait emphasized its intention to accelerate negotiations on a free trade agreement between the GCC and the UK. Minister Al-Fassam conveyed this position during her discussions with the British official.

Also present at the meeting was Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), who reiterated the Authority’s interest in reinforcing investment relations with the UK. He highlighted the Kuwait Investment Office (KIO) in London, established over 70 years ago, as a key player in managing Kuwaiti assets across various sectors, laying a solid foundation for further expansion.

Minister Lammy expressed the UK’s readiness to support Kuwait’s development goals and contribute to major infrastructure and economic projects through British investment.

The talks were also attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance Aseel Al-Mneify, Kuwait’s Ambassador to the UK Bader Al-Munayekh, and the UK’s Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

