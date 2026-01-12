RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index for November 2025 recorded an increase of 10.4 percent compared to the same month in 2024. This was driven mainly by mining and quarrying, manufacturing, water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities.

The Industrial Production Index posted a fall of 0.7 percent in November compared with October 2025, according to the Industrial Production Index bulletin released on Sunday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The authority said that the sub-index for mining and quarrying activity registered a year-on-year increase of 12.6 percent in November 2025. This growth was influenced by higher crude oil production, which reached 10.1 million barrels per day compared with 8.9 million barrels per day in November 2024. On a monthly basis, the sub-index rose by 0.5 percent.

The data showed that the sub-index for manufacturing activity rose by 8.1 percent year-on-year, driven by a 14.5 percent increase in the production of coke and refined petroleum products, and a 10.9 percent rise in the production of chemicals and chemical products.

The index also recorded a 0.3 percent increase on a monthly basis, supported by a 0.3 percent rise in the production of coke and refined petroleum products and a one percent increase in the production of chemicals and chemical products.

The sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activities recorded a decrease of 4.3 percent while the sub-index for water, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities recorded an increase of 10.2 percent compared to November 2024.

The sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activities and the sub-index for water, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities decreased by 28.6 percent and 3.1 percent respectively, compared to October 2025.

The index for oil activities recorded an increase of 12.9 percent in November 2025, and the index for non-oil activities increased by 4.4 percent compared to the same month in 2024. The results also showed increases of 0.4 percent and 3.4 percent respectively, compared to October 2025.

