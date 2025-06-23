TOKYO - Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has begun evacuating staff from locations including Iran and Qatar to ensure their safety, a spokesperson said, amid elevated regional tensions.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has begun evacuating some family members of staff from Dubai and the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, a spokesperson said, and is also considering allowing staff to leave at their own discretion.

Tensions in the region have increased since the United States struck three nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend, joining Israel, which began a military campaign against Iran on June 13.

Mizuho Financial Group is urging its staff to be cautious and is considering measures including evacuations, a spokesperson said.

