The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM continued to advance its sustainability-focused initiatives across 2025, during Abu Dhabi Finance Week, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable finance through a series of new developments and regulatory enhancements.

These initiatives build on the FSRA’s achievements in the areas of ESG disclosure requirements, voluntary designations for green and climate transition funds and portfolios, the framework for the regulation of environmental instruments such as carbon offsets, and regulatory expectations for mitigating the risks of “greenwashing”.

Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of the FSRA of ADGM, said, “The ADGM and FSRA continue to maintain sustainable finance as a strategic priority, setting clear and proportionate expectations that build resilience and foster trust across the financial sector in ADGM. Our progressive and balanced approach to regulation of the sustainable finance space underlines our commitment to advancing the UAE’s commitments on the international stage.”