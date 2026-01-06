‍Wall Street giant ​Morgan Stanley is seeking regulatory approval ⁠to launch exchange-traded funds tied to ⁠the price of ‌cryptocurrency tokens, according to filings with the ⁠U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley is looking to launch ETFs ⁠tied to the ​price of cryptocurrencies bitcoin and solana, according ‍to the filings.

The move will deepen ​the bank's presence in the cryptocurrency space and comes two years after the SEC's approval of spot bitcoin ETFs.

Asset management firm T. Rowe Price had also filed for its first ⁠crypto ETF last ‌year, as institutional firms increasingly embrace digital assets.

