Bitcoin treasury company ProCap Financial Inc repurchased ​more than ⁠148,000 shares of its common stock, it ‌said on Monday, as bitcoin prices have slumped and ​dragged down shares of crypto hoarding companies.

ProCap, which ​is led by ​entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano, went public via a special-purpose acquisition company in December after ⁠raising more than $750 million from investors.

Here are some details:

* ProCap purchased 148,241 shares on February 20 at an approximately 35% discount ​to ‌the net ⁠value of ⁠the assets it holds

* The company has committed to ​further closing the discount "through ‌aggressive stock buybacks," it ⁠said in a press release

* ProCap holds more than 5,000 bitcoin, worth about $326 million

* “Every great investor knows it is a good idea to buy assets for less than they are worth," said Pompliano, the CEO and chairman of ProCap

* ProCap earlier this ‌month agreed to acquire CFO Silvia, ⁠an artificial intelligence-powered money management tool ​that Pompliano co-founded

* Bitcoin is down more than 47% from its all-time high of above $125,000, ​which ‌it hit in October.

