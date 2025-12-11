The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has strengthened its digital services in collaboration with Al Maryah Bank by developing the Judiciary’s digital wallet at the bank. This initiative provides innovative payment solutions based on the bank-issued stable digital currency, as part of updating the fee payment system and accelerating digital transformation.

The collaboration is based on an agreement signed by Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, and Tariq Ahmed Al Masaood, Chairman of Al Maryah Bank, aiming to enable the use of bank-managed digital wallets, such as M Wallet and AEC Wallet, as an advanced and secure payment option that facilitates efficient and swift transactions for clients.

The agreement was signed during Abu Dhabi Finance Week, a prominent international platform showcasing the latest financial innovations and banking technologies, reflecting alignment with national efforts to support the digital economy and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial hub embracing innovative financial solutions.

Yousef Al Abri emphasised that developing the digital payment system comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, focusing on enhancing judicial efficiency and adopting cutting-edge technological solutions to improve service quality.

He added that expanding the collaboration with Al Maryah Bank demonstrates a commitment to building effective partnerships with leading institutions in the fintech sector, noting that the next phase will witness wider adoption of advanced digital technologies, enhancing service reliability and achieving sustainable digital transformation in line with Abu Dhabi Government’s future vision.