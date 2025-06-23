As the world accelerates toward sustainability, renewable energy is attracting record-breaking investments. But what are the financial and regulatory challenges behind the scenes?

In this video, Zawya’s Farah Heiba dives deep into the financial world of clean energy, unpacking the challenges banks face when it comes to green investments.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.