RIYADH — Chief of General Staff Lieutenant-General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili received on Wednesday Kuwaiti Army Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Pilot Bandar Salem Abdullah Al-Muzain and his accompanying delegation.



The two sides held a meeting at General Staff headquarters in Riyadh, where they reviewed bilateral cooperation in military matters and discussed ways to enhance it. They also discussed topics of mutual interest. Several senior officers from both sides attended the meeting.



Commander of the Joint Forces and Deputy Chief of the General Staff, First Lieutenant General Mutlaq bin Salem Al-Azima, also received Lieutenant General Pilot Bandar Salem Al-Muzain at the Joint Forces Command. During the reception, they reviewed the coordination and continuous support of the Saudi-led coalition countries to achieve the desired goals and aspirations to support the legitimate Yemeni government.

