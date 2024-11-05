RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met with his Iraqi counterpart Thabet Mohammed Al-Abbasi in Riyadh on Monday.



During the meeting, the two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Saudi and Iraqi defense ministries to solidify cooperation in the military field.



They discussed ways to further enhance bilateral relations and defense cooperation. The ministers exchanged views on regional developments and efforts to reduce tensions. Other topics of mutual concern were also figured in their talks.



The meeting and signing ceremony were attended by senior Saudi and Iraqi military and diplomatic officials.

