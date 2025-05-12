MUSCAT: Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has named the partnership of Kale Logistics Solutions, an Indian-based cargo technology specialist and its local associate Novel Muscat, as the winner of its contract to develop a National Port Community System (NPCS) for the Sultanate of Oman.

A formal agreement to this effect was signed during Oman Logistics Day celebrated in the Sultanate of Oman last month. The NPCS will serve as a unified digital platform, streamlining and integrating operations across Oman’s ports, airports, land ports and free zones.

The platform has been described as a step in advancing the nation’s logistics infrastructure. By enabling seamless coordination across all modes of transport, the NPCS is set to enhance international trade and strengthen Oman’s position as a regional logistics hub.

Eng Abdullah bin Ali al Busaidi, Acting Head of the Oman Logistics Center at MoTCIT, emphasised that the Logistics Sector Strategy 2040 is anchored in four strategic pillars driving Oman’s transformation into a global logistics hub. The first, Market Development, focuses on expanding Oman’s presence across land, sea and air transport markets through targeted projects and initiatives; The second, Trade Facilitation, aims to revolutionise cargo processing and streamline logistics chains across all entry points; The third, Employment and Omanisation, supports workforce development through regulation, training and increased local participation in the logistics sector; and the fourth, Logistics Technologies, promotes the adoption of advanced digital solutions to enhance competitiveness and efficiency in regional markets.

Vineet Malhotra, Co-Founder and Director of Kale Logistics Solutions, commented: “This is an honour for Kale and we are keen to acknowledge the foresight demonstrated by the Ministry in deciding to invest in the National Port Community System. The NPCS in Oman will be a transformative step in our journey to develop the next generation of efficient, sustainable and resilient cargo solutions.” “Through the NPCS, Oman is poised to enhance its Logistics Performance Index rankings, strengthen trade facilitation and create new employment opportunities, contributing to the nation’s economic growth. At Kale, our vision is to work with our partners to develop the next generation of efficient, sustainable and resilient cargo solutions — and the NPCS in Oman will be a transformative step in that journey.” Phase I of the NPCS will introduce the platform to Oman’s ports, then subsequently expanding its operational capacities to include all modes of Omani cargo transport.

Mumbai-headquartered Kale’s flagship product is the Cargo Community Platform, which brings all stakeholders of the cargo value-chain onto a single platform, eliminating redundancies and bringing seamless communication to the erstwhile disjointed systems thereby promoting sustainability, cargo security and real-time data to the key stakeholders.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).