UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq.

During the call, the two leaders discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, with both sides underscoring the importance of promoting dialogue and diplomacy as a means to foster peace, safeguard regional security, and fulfil the aspirations of all for development and prosperity.

The call also explored opportunities to further strengthen the close ties between the UAE and Iraq, in a way that advances progress and prosperity for both nations and their peoples.

His Highness and the Iraqi President exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Hijri New Year, expressing their hopes that it brings peace, security, and stability to the region and the wider world.