H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkmenistan, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across various fields, including economic, trade, investment and development sectors.

They also exchanged views on the importance of the World Governments Summit and its role in advancing government work across different countries, in a manner that supports sustainable development for peoples.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the depth of friendly relations with Turkmenistan, commending the continued growth of bilateral cooperation across various sectors that support the development priorities of both countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology.