Arab Finance: Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) generated EGP 4.479 billion in 2025 consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company, up 77.25% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 2.527 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 3.47 last year, versus EGP 1.96 in January-December 2024.

Total operation revenues hiked by 118% YoY to EGP 21.264 billion in 2025 from EGP 9.754 billion.

Standalone net profits reached EGP 3.468 billion at the end of December 2025, rising from EGP 87.062 million, with basic EPS up to EGP 2.69 from EGP 0.07.

Non-consolidated operating revenues amounted to EGP 17.956 billion last year, higher than EGP 3.255 billion in 2024.

As per SODIC's earnings release for 2025, the EGX-listed group reported gross contracted sales valued at EGP 48.4 billion, as it sold 1,788 units last year, compared to 1,270 units in 2024.

Commenting on the results, SODIC’s Group General Manager Ayman Amer said: “We are proud to deliver another exceptional year for SODIC, with our net profit and revenues growing significantly by 77% and 118%, respectively.”

“The remarkable success of our newly launched East Cairo project, Eastvale, which generated over EGP 21 billion in contracted sales, has built on SODIC’s East portfolio, further strengthening the brand’s presence in East Cairo,” Amer added.

He noted: “With units delivered nearly doubling YoY and strong progress across construction, we remain focused on creating sustainable value for our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

In the nine-month period ended September 30th, SODIC witnessed a 150.92% YoY surge in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company, recording EGP 2.345 billion, versus EGP 934.553 million.