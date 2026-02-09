Arab Finance: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB Egypt) posted consolidated net profits attributable to the bank's shareholders of EGP 12.588 billion in 2025, up 39.73% year on year (YoY) from EGP 9.008 billion, the financial statement showed.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 11.25 last year from EGP 14.02 in 2024.

Meanwhile, net income from funds increased to EGP 20.152 billion from EGP 15.252 billion.

Standalone profits hit EGP 12.223 billion at the end of December 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 8.827 billion.

ADIB Egypt registered a net revenue from funds of EGP 19.693 billion in 2025, higher than EGP 14.980 billion in 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025, the EGX-listed lender recorded a 38.69% YoY increase in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest at EGP 9.432 billion, compared to EGP 6.801 billion.