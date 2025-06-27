MUSCAT: The Embassy of Nepal in Muscat successfully organised a Trade, Investment, Employment, and Tourism Promotion Event on June 25, bringing together a wide spectrum of attendees including company representatives, business leaders, hypermarket executives, and other prominent figures from Oman's business community.

The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the traditional Nepali lamp Panas by Dornath Aryal, Ambassador of Nepal to the Sultanate of Oman. In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Aryal acknowledged the vital contributions of Nepali workers to Oman's economy and expressed Nepal’s intent to expand its workforce in line with Oman’s Vision 2040.

He emphasised Nepal’s ongoing reforms to simplify recruitment through digital platforms and policy enhancements, while also inviting participants to explore Nepal’s investment potential in key sectors such as hydropower, tourism, and renewable energy.

Bishesh Kumar Sah, Second Secretary, presented detailed insights into Nepal’s trade and investment landscape. He identified high-potential export products and outlined attractive investment opportunities in hydropower, tourism, agriculture, and IT.

Sah also introduced streamlined procedures for employers interested in recruiting Nepali manpower and showcased a newly developed web-based app integrated within the e-portal for Online Demand Attestation. The app enables the automatic generation of six essential documents for demand attestation, significantly easing the recruitment process.

Attendees also viewed a promotional video and presentation highlighting Nepal’s tourism appeal. The event also featured the distribution of souvenirs showcasing Nepal’s iconic Himalayan landscapes and tourist destinations.

