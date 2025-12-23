Muscat – H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, received Kamel al Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport of Egypt, on Monday.

The meeting reviewed ways to stimulate bilateral investment between Oman and Egypt, including facilitating the entry of Omani products into African markets and leveraging the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA). These efforts aim to expand trade and investment opportunities and serve the mutual interests of both countries.

The two ministers also discussed prospects for industrial integration in a number of promising sectors, with a view to maximising the benefits of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area Agreement.

Both sides commended ongoing efforts to expedite the completion of memoranda of understanding, particularly those related to unifying conformity and acceptance requirements for goods, products and services, as well as cooperation in anti-dumping, subsidies and safeguard measures. Such steps are expected to advance shared objectives and strengthen economic and industrial cooperation.

The meeting further agreed on the organisation of a joint economic forum, to be coordinated between the chambers of commerce in Oman and Egypt.

The meeting was attended by H E Dr Saleh bin Saeed Masan, Undersecretary for Commerce and Industry, and H E Yasser Mohamed Ahmed Shaaban, Ambassador of Egypt to Oman.

In a separate engagement, H E Yousef met a number of Egyptian business leaders, during which inv- estment opportunities in Oman were highlighted, alongside existing and future projects. The discu- ssions focused on strengthening economic and industrial partnerships, expanding joint commercial activity and increasing the volume of bilateral trade.

The minister underscored the importance of elevating Omani-Egyptian economic relations to broader horizons based on joint manufacturing and export-oriented cooperation. He noted that such an approach would enhance value addition, encourage the establishment of joint industrial projects in priority sectors, and support the transfer of expertise and advanced technologies.

Bilateral trade between Oman and Egypt reached approximately RO97.6mn in the first half of 2025. Omani imports from Egypt grew 16.6% to RO44.3mn, while Omani exports to the Egyptian market stood at RO53.3mn. The number of registered companies with Egyptian participation in Oman reached 4,647 in November 2025.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).