DOHA: Qatar Chamber discussed on Wednesday economic and trade relations and prospects for cooperation between Qatari and Canadian companies in several sectors.

This came during the meeting of Acting General Manager of the Qatar Chamber Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansouri with Commercial Counsellor at the Canadian Embassy to the State of Qatar Sonja Pandy.

The meeting discussed the climate and investment incentives available in the State of Qatar and Canada.

For his part, Ali Al Mansouri stressed that Qatar and Canada enjoy close relations, noting the presence of many Canadian companies operating in the Qatari market in many sectors, whether with full Canadian capital or in partnership with Qatari partners.

He also pointed out that there are many investment opportunities available for cooperation between the business community in both countries, calling on Canadian investors to invest in Qatar, which provides an attractive investment environment, pioneering legislation, and encouraging investment incentives.

Al Mansouri further stressed the Qatar Chamber's readiness to provide all information and data to support and enhance cooperation between Qatari and Canadian companies in all sectors, and he also assured the importance of enhancing cooperation between the Qatar Chamber and its Canadian counterpart in this regard.

In turn, Sonja Pandy said that Qatar and Canada are distinguished partners and have a clear interest and keenness to develop their cooperation relations, underscoring the importance of enhancing rapprochement and cooperation between the Canadian and Qatari private sectors.

She indicated that there are many investment opportunities available in Canada in the sectors of agriculture, natural resources, technology, artificial intelligence, manufacturing, defense, aviation, and others, and called on Qatari investors to explore and invest in these opportunities.

