The total value of Bahrain’s non-oil exports (national origin) increased by 12% to reach BD358 million ($949.68 million) during November 2025, compared to BD319 million for same month in 2024.

The value of non-oil imports increased by 13% reaching BD538 million in November 2025 in comparison with BD478 million for same month in 2024, said Information & eGovernment Authority’s (iGA) November 2025 Foreign Trade report.

IMPORTS

The top 10 countries for imports recorded 70% of the total value of imports. According to the report, China ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD89 million (17%), followed by the UAE with BD52 million (10%) and France with BD43 million (8%).

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates recorded as the top product imported to Bahrain with a total value of BD44 million (8%), followed by turbo propellers with BD27 million (5%) and other aluminium oxide being the third with BD24 million (4%).

EXPORTS

The top 10 countries in exports (national origin) accounted for 73% of the exports (national origin) value. Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for non-oil exports with BD87 million (24%). The US was second with BD32 million (9%) and the UAE was third with BD23 million (6%).

Unwrought aluminium alloys recorded as the top products exported in November 2025 with BD117 million (33%), followed by agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed with a value of BD37 million (10%) and aluminium wire not alloyed with BD21 million (6%).

RE-EXPORTS

The total value of non-oil re-exports increased by 17% to reach BD77 million during November 2025, compared to BD66 million for same month in 2024. The top 10 countries in re-exports accounted for 89% of the re-exported value. The UAE ranked first with BD29 million (38%) followed by Saudi Arabia with BD17 million (22%) and Luxembourg with BD5 million (6%).

As per the report, gold ingots was the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD8 million (10%), followed by gas turbines BD7.4 million (9.6%), and four wheel drive vehicles with BD6.7 million (8.7%).

As for the trade balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, the deficit recorded BD102 million in November 2025 compared to a deficit of BD93 million in November 2024.

