A non-binding MoU, which was signed in March 2025 with Abdulilah Ahmed Al-Darwish and Al-Musbah Global Trading Co. to acquire 51% of Ebdaa Al Qasr, has been terminated as “the parties were unable to reach an agreement,” Al Othaim said in a bourse statement.

Ebdaa Al Qasr is a consumer and food products retailer known for operating the premium Manuel Market chain across the kingdom.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

