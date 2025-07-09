Saudi Arabia's equities have seen continued international investor interest, with foreigners injecting SAR 3.64 billion ($970 million) into the kingdom's stock market in June 2025.



Saudi individual investors also drove a net inflow of SAR 2.99 billion, while GCC investors recorded a net inflow of SAR 0.13 billion during the same period, according to Aljazira Capital Research.



However, while foreign investors, GCC investors and Saudi individual investors acted as net buyers, institutional investors in the kingdom sold more shares than they bought, leading to a net withdrawal of SAR 6.76 billion from the stock market.



The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) ended last month at 11,164 points, marking a 1.58% growth from its previous close in May. However, the total value traded in June dipped by 7.9% to SAR 95.7 billion compared to the previous month.



