Cairo: The board members of Middle and West Delta Mills Company approved increasing the capital by EGP 25 million through 2.50 million bonus shares.

The company will issue one bonus share for every three original shares to raise the capital from EGP 75 million to EGP 100 million, according to a bourse filing.

Moreover, the increase amount will be financed from the reserves generated during the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, which ended on 30 June 2025.

Meanwhile, the number of shares will be increased to 10 million from 7.50 million shares prior to the capital raise transaction.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).