NEW DELHI - Indian Oil Corp plans to shut the diesel desulphuriser unit at its 300,000 barrel-per-day Panipat refinery for an upgrade aimed at producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) next year, Arvind Kumar, its head of refineries, said on Thursday.

The overhaul of the diesel unit is scheduled for late this year or early next year, Kumar told an industry event in New Delhi.

India aims to have 1% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in aviation fuel by 2027, doubling to 2% in 2028.

The refinery's diesel output would not be hit due to the shutdown as the refiner has additional diesel hydrotreaters at the Panipat site.

The upgraded unit will process used cooking oil (UCO) to produce 30,000 metric tons per year of SAF, he said.

Indian Oil, the country's largest refiner, will also look at upgrading some kerosene-producing units at other refineries to make SAF, he said.

He also said that Indian Oil will soon invite bids for a 70,000 tons-per-year green hydrogen plant and a sustainable aviation fuel project.

Indian Oil has already awarded a bid to build a 10,000 tons-per-year green hydrogen facility at the Panipat refinery to engineering major Larsen and Toubro. L&T will build and operate the plant and sell green hydrogen to Indian Oil at 397 Indian rupees ($4.64) per kilogram.

India has set a target for refiners to meet half of their hydrogen demand through green hydrogen by 2030, he said.

($1 = 85.6490 Indian rupees)

