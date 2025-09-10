NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) has reached a major milestone, with more than 80% construction completion of the world’s largest green hydrogen plant.

The plant is a first mover in action and the blueprint for low cost green hydrogen at scale. Progress spans all core sites, including the production facility, wind garden, solar farm and dedicated transmission grid, a company statement said.

To mark this achievement, NGHC shared construction video footage and photography, offering a rare look at the scale and progress of Saudi Arabia’s flagship pioneering project in the global energy transition.

Construction is advancing rapidly, with state-of-the-art equipment such as wind turbines, hydrogen storage vessels, electrolysers, the cold box and pipe racks now being installed.

The project remains on track, with 4GW of solar and wind power generation scheduled for completion by mid 2026, followed by commissioning of the electrolysers and first product availability in 2027, the statement said. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

