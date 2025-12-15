Saudi Arabia's National Development Fund (NDF) and its affiliated sector funds and banks have signed 45 MoUs and agreements worth a total value of SAR6 billion ($1.6 billion) with leading local, regional and international partners mainly aimed at helping accelerate investment and unlock new opportunities across priority sectors including small and medium enterprises (SMEs), tourism, infrastructure and sustainable development.

The agreement was signed at the MOMENTUM 2025 Development Finance Conference held recently in Riyadh.

At the institutional level, NDF signed two strategic agreements with leading global technology and professional services partners to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence, data, and digital solutions across the development finance ecosystem.

These agreements aim to enhance NDF’s institutional capabilities, promote innovation in products and services, and improve the overall effectiveness and impact of development financing in the kingdom.

The National Infrastructure Fund signed an MoU to unify development efforts in support of small enterprises through the joint design of a developmental financing model for SMEs.

The SME Bank signed 19 MoUs and cooperation agreements, advancing finance ecosystem development and strengthening integration between public and private sector entities.

The Saudi Industrial Development Fund signed a cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) to identify opportunities that support the industrial sector, including railway industry development, and to assist investors in localising goods and services in order to increase local content.

The Tourism Development Fund signed six agreements with a number of government and private-sector partners, expanding its portfolio.

These agreements aim to enhance financing solutions through the Fund’s Tourism Enablement Programs dedicated to micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The Cultural Development Fund signed five credit facility agreements under the Cultural Financing Program, to support a range of cultural projects.

In support of human capital development, the Human Resources Development Fund signed three agreements to empower more than 2,000 job seekers across multiple sectors.

In addition, the Events Investment Fund signed a partnership agreement with Legends Global to enhance the events sector by leveraging international expertise in hosting major global events.

Collectively, the MoUs signed at the MOMENTUM 2025 represent a significant step forward in Saudi Arabia’s efforts to build a diversified, inclusive, and sustainable economy, said the organisers.

By aligning public and private capital with national priorities in infrastructure, SMEs, human capital, culture, and green growth, these partnerships will help bridge financing gaps, de-risk strategic projects, and generate long-term value for Saudi citizens, businesses, and communities while contributing to global sustainable development objectives, they added.