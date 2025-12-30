Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has announced that the foundation stone has been laid for the Al Dur Solar Power Plant project, a large-scale clean energy project for the kingdom featuring 135,000 solar panels, in the presence of Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Deputy Prime Minister.

Set for completion by Q3 next year, the project is being implemented by EWA as part of its key initiatives in support of the kingdom’s energy transition pathway, reported BNA.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaikh Khalid said the Al Dur Power Plant project is an important addition to efforts to develop the energy sector, as it not only provides new renewable generation capacity but also supports the national plan to gradually increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix to 20% by 2035, in line with the National Renewable Energy Plan.

This contributes to energy security, diversification of energy sources, encourages investment, and creates job opportunities in renewable energy industries, he stated.

Establishing the Al Dur plant as one of the large-scale solar power stations, and connecting it directly to the electricity grid, reflects the kingdom’s direction towards implementing centralised generation projects capable of contributing tangible quantities to the electricity system, in line with development requirements and future energy needs, he added.

Shaikh Khalid said the kingdom continues to implement high-quality strategic projects across vital infrastructure sectors.

“These projects enhance the competitiveness of the national economy, support resource sustainability, and raise the efficiency and quality of services. He added that this approach aligns with the objectives of the comprehensive development process led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister,” he added.

Shaikh Khalid commended the contribution of private sector institutions, alongside government efforts, in implementing distributed solar energy projects.

This integration of roles supports the achievement of national renewable energy objectives and underscores the importance of partnership among all stakeholders involved in developing this sector, he noted.

“The investment in advanced technologies is a key pillar in developing modern infrastructure, particularly in sectors related to supply security and service continuity,” he said.

This includes integrating solar energy solutions into electricity generation to diversify sources, strengthening grid resilience, and achieving environmental and economic benefits, in line with the Government Programme 2023–2026, which supports the use of renewable energy, he added.

In his address, EWA President Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed highlighted the importance of continued co-ordination and integration among concerned government entities to ensure the completion of strategic projects in accordance with approved plans and with the required efficiency, said the BNA report.

Lauding the leadership for the continuous support and attention extended to the Authority, Kamal bin Ahmed said: “This enabled EWA to implement its strategic projects efficiently and enhance the reliability and sustainability of its services, in fulfilment of the objectives of the comprehensive development path.”

“The project is one of a package of initiatives being implemented by the Authority, whether in the field of distributed or large-scale solar energy, contributing to reducing reliance on conventional fuels, supporting national efforts to reduce emissions, and contributing to achieving the Kingdom of Bahrain’s commitment to reaching carbon neutrality by 2060,” he added.

