Saudi Arabia’s installed grid-connected renewable energy capacity has reached 12.3 gigawatts (GW), with a target of reaching approximately 20GW by the end of 2026, Assistant Minister of Electricity Affairs Nasser Al-Qahtani said at Innovation Days 2026.

In speech, Al-Qahtani said Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) totalling 8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) have already been connected to the national grid, with capacity targeted to rise to 22GWh by end-2026.

This provides critical flexibility to balance electricity supply and demand while enhancing grid stability and reliability, he noted.

To support the accelerated rollout of renewables, several enabling initiatives have been launched, including the Geographical Survey Project for Renewable Energy launched by the Ministry of Energy to assess wind and solar resources across the Kingdom, he noted.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

