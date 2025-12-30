Muscat – The Environment Authority, in cooperation with the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech), has launched a national project to analyse air pollutants and identify the sources of these across the governorates.

The project aims to examine the chemical composition of airborne particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and determine the natural and industrial sources of these, as part of ongoing efforts to improve air quality, protect public health and support applied scientific research.

It includes the installation of specialised air-quality monitoring equipment, collection of field samples from urban, industrial and rural environments, and laboratory and technical analysis of these using advanced scientific techniques. The project also applies modern numerical and statistical models to identify pollution sources and assess the environmental and health impacts of these.

Specialised technical teams from the Environment Authority, joined by researchers and experts from GUtech, have already begun fieldwork in various governorates, ensuring comprehensive coverage of different environmental settings and the provision of accurate and reliable scientific data.

At this stage, low-volume fine particulate monitoring devices for PM2.5 and PM10 are being used, along with high-precision technologies, in preparation for advanced chemical analysis in laboratories. This will contribute to the establishment of a national database to support scientific studies and informed environmental decision-making.

The initiative reflects close cooperation between government institutions and academic bodies, reinforcing research integration to support evidence-based environmental policies, enhance the national environmental monitoring system and advance sustainability goals in the sultanate.

