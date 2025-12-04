New Murabba, a company of Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF, has signed an agreement with the US Green Building Council (USGBC) to advance sustainable design and next-generation green building practices across Riyadh’s new downtown, in line with LEED certification standards.​

A major developer, it aims to build the world’s largest modern downtown in Riyadh, New Murabba, contributing to the city’s future development in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The 19-sq-km mixed-use urban destination will boast sustainable design, innovative infrastructure, and a future-ready lifestyle in the northwestern Riyadh and eastern most Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

New Murabba will be built around the concept of sustainability and will offer a unique living, working and entertainment experience.

At the heart of the project is the iconic, technological and cultural wonder, The Mukaab, a premium mixed-use landmark that integrates retail, cultural, tourism, hospitality, residential, commercial, and recreational components, said the developer.

Designed as one of the world’s largest built structures, the 247-acre Mukaab will anchor a new mixed-used modern downtown development.

Once complete, New Murabba will have more than 100,000 residential units, over 10,000 hotel room keys, schools, hospitals, and healthcare facilities.

On the USGBC collaboration, New Murabba said it supports the development of smart, resilient systems that will shape a more efficient and environmentally-responsible urban future in line with LEED certification standards.​

LEED is the most widely recognised green building rating system in the world. The certification offers a framework for healthy, efficient, and cost-effective green buildings, providing environmental and social benefits.

It serves as a globally recognized symbol of sustainability leadership, supported by a committed community of organizations and individuals driving market transformation

