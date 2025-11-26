King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and the Oil Sustainability Program (OSP) have signed two strategic agreements to develop solutions informed by rigorous scientific assessments, strengthen Saudi Arabia sustainability capabilities, and improve the effectiveness of initiatives related to hydrocarbon use across vital sectors.

The first agreement covers comprehensive sustainability evaluations using life-cycle assessment (LCA) and life-cycle cost (LCC) modelling for seawater concrete technology under the NovusCrete Consortium.

The innovative approach utilises saline water to improve resource efficiency in infrastructure development.

Through this agreement, KAUST and OSP will assess the environmental and economic performance of seawater concrete against conventional materials, analyse alternative design approaches, and deliver scientific data to support decision-makers working on sustainable construction projects.

The second agreement aims to deepen sustainability integration within OSP by developing broader methodologies to evaluate environmental, economic, and social impact; improving data quality; and standardising assessment frameworks.

The agreement will enhance readiness for future initiatives and align related efforts with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.

OSP noted that signing the agreements reflects its commitment to supporting innovation and advancing scientific approaches that enhance industrial performance, improve the competitiveness of emerging technologies, and accelerate the development of sustainable, low-emission solutions aligned with the Kingdom’s energy and industrial ambitions.

Coinciding with the signing, KAUST hosted a full-day international workshop that convened global experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to advance the adoption of LCA as a cornerstone for sustainable development in Saudi Arabia.

The sessions highlighted the role of LCAs and Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) as essential tools for improving global competitiveness, increasing supply chain transparency, and enabling evidence-based decision-making in industry and policy.

The programme featured discussions on the latest advances in life-cycle data, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, circular materials, and emission reduction strategies.

KAUST researchers also presented recent developments in energy systems, water technologies, construction materials, and waste management.

The event saw the signing of two additional joint research agreements between KAUST and OSP to accelerate LCA-driven innovation.

It also marked the launch of EPD Saudi Arabia at the KAUST Research and Technology Park, alongside a strategic collaboration agreement between EPD International and EPD Saudi Arabia to align the Kingdom with global disclosure standards and enhance environmental transparency for products.

The workshop represents a significant step in national capacity building and harmonising sustainability practices, enabling Saudi organisations to meet rising global expectations in sustainability and environmental reporting.

