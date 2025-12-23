H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The Executive Council has approved the draft general budget for the Sharjah government departments and entities for 2026. This budget continues efforts to improve government operations and enhance community services through effective planning and performance metrics. It outlines expected expenditures and revenues across various government sectors.

The meeting also decided to submit the draft budget to the Sharjah Consultative Council for discussion and to complete the legislative process.

Additionally, the SEC reviewed the performance of government departments and entities throughout 2025, assessing their progress in meeting objectives and their goals for 2026. The aim is to achieve significant improvements in the services offered to citizens, residents, and visitors in Sharjah.