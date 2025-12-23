Bahrain has announced the start of implementation procedures to deliver 7,000 housing services to its citizens across the kingdom.

This is in line with the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to accelerate the delivery of 50,000 new housing units, and in accordance with the instructions of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, reported BNA.

The announcement coincided with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Days, the 26th anniversary of His Majesty the King’s accession to the throne, and the accompanying national events.

Announcing this, Amna bint Ahmed Al Rumaihi, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, said the the plan to provide 7,000 housing services includes a comprehensive package of financing and housing options, offering citizens greater choice and flexibility to meet their needs.

The planned services include allocating housing finance and handing over a number of ownership-service projects in housing cities.

On the implementation part, Al Rumaihi said the ministry has begun co-ordinating with financing bodies and participating banks to disburse funding to beneficiaries.

She said the technical and engineering teams have begun identifying completed projects and those at advanced stages, in preparation for handover under ownership services.

“The ministry is working to ensure faster delivery of suitable housing through prompt services tailored to Bahraini families, and will continue to mobilise all efforts in the coming phase to accelerate delivery and achieve the set goals,” she stated.

Lauding the leadership for its continued support for the social housing sector, Al Rumaihi said Bahrain remains committed to providing social housing services in line with the housing targets set out in the Government Plan 2023–2026.

