Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, announced a major award from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to provide advanced artificial lift systems and associated services to enhance production in Kuwait’s oil and gas fields.

Under the multi-year agreement, Baker Hughes will supply its portfolio of electrical submersible pumps (ESPs), as well as installation, surveillance and maintenance services.

ESP performance will be further optimized through the integration of the FusionPro intelligent production drive and Leucipa automated field production solution, which will enhance operational reliability and reduce nonproductive time.

“Technology is unlocking new value from established fields around the world, and Baker Hughes and KOC have been at the forefront of these advancements,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes. “Our industry-leading artificial lift systems have proven themselves in Kuwait’s oilfields for nearly two decades and established a reputation for reliability and efficiency.”

This agreement follows a third-quarter award from KOC to provide advanced wireline and perforation technology and services including Proxima advanced logging services to enhance reservoir evaluation, optimize production and increase recovery.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

