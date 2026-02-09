AMMAN — First Deputy Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce Jamal Rifai held talks on Saturday with a delegation from the Credit Risk Analysis Department of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The talks tackled the role of the Chamber in supporting private sector development and ways to enhance economic cooperation.

According to a Chamber statement, the meeting, held at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce headquarters, focused on available investment opportunities and prospects for attracting foreign investment, particularly from Japan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Rifai highlighted the incentives and advantages offered by the Kingdom to businesses and companies, foremost among them Jordan’s strategic location, its security and stability, modern legislative frameworks, and a wide network of trade agreements linking Jordan with major global economic blocs.

He stressed the importance of positioning Jordan as a "key gateway" for reconstruction projects in Syria, pointing to the strong coordination and genuine partnership between the government and the private sector.

He noted that this cooperation, underpinned by transparency and a focus on long-term investment, supports growth and sustainability and advances the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV).

Chamber board member Mohammad Tahboub said several economic sectors in Jordan have achieved "notable" success stories, particularly information technology, pharmaceuticals, garments and food industries, in addition to a number of service sectors with strong competitive and export advantages.

Members of the visiting delegation explained that JICA is an independent governmental organisation with a wide network of overseas offices dedicated to promoting international cooperation, serving as the executive arm of Japan’s official development assistance.

They said the agency aims to support sustainable economic and social development in developing countries, including Jordan, through the provision of technical assistance, concessional loans, grants, capacity building and the implementation of projects in key sectors such as energy, water, health and education.

They added that the visit focuses on expanding cooperation in technical support and knowledge transfer through training programmes and joint projects that facilitate the transfer of Japanese expertise and technology, with the aim of strengthening development partnerships and supporting national development priorities.

They pointed out that Jordan a key partner for Japan, noting that His Majesty King Abdullah’s recent visit to Japan is expected to enhance export opportunities and further strengthen bilateral economic relations, Petra, reported.

