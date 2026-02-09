Muscat – Duqm Refinery has exported as many as 633 shipments to the global markets since the start of its operations two years ago, according to a senior official.

Abdullah al Ajmi, CEO of Duqm Refinery, said that since February 7, 2024, when the refinery was inaugurated, it has focused on establishing an operational model based on responsibility, capability enhancement and sustainable value creation.

“Since the start of operations, 633 shipments have been exported to global markets, including 284 shipments during 2025, which is a clear indicator of improved performance, operational stability, and the ability to operate with increasing efficiency and at a large scale,” he said in a statement to Oman News Agency.

February 7 marks a pivotal moment in the journey of Duqm Refinery, commemorating its official inauguration in 2024.

Ajmi pointed out that one of the refinery’s most prominent achievements is the tangible improvement in its operational performance, with operating capacity increasing from 230,000 barrels per day to 255,000 barrels per day, reaching 110% of its nameplate capacity.

“This level of performance reflects the effectiveness of operational improvement efforts and confirms Duqm Refinery’s ability to enhance production rates and achieve higher efficiency while maintaining stability, reliability and operational discipline.”

Ajmi affirmed that the supply chain has witnessed rapid development, with feedstock sources expanding from two countries in the initial stages to twelve. “This has contributed to strengthening supply chain resilience, supporting operational continuity, and enhancing preparedness to deal with changes in global markets.”

He said that, on the financial front, March 2025 marked a significant milestone with the release of the $4bn shareholder guarantee after successfully passing the lenders’ reliability test. This achievement reflects the high level of confidence generated by the company’s balanced performance, institutional discipline and robust operating model.

Ajmi added that this progress reinforces Duqm Refinery’s position as a well-established operational model based on systematic work, sound planning and continuous performance improvement.

“This progress is evident in the cumulative results achieved and the solid foundation it establishes to support the sustainability of operations in the future.”

He further noted that spending on local content in procurement and services during 2025 accounted for 12% of total expenditure to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), reflecting Duqm Refinery’s ongoing commitment to enhancing local content and supporting the local community.

