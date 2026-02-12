MUSCAT: The 2026 Annual Plan outlined recently by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) of the Sultanate of Oman includes a strategy for development of governorates by leveraging their comparative advantages to support SMEs through usufruct land rights, thereby strengthening development sectors. The plan also includes establishing 100 ready-made factories across industrial zones.

Halima bint Rashid al Zaree, Chairperson of SMEDA, said the ready-made factories initiative is a major project undertaken in cooperation with several entities, including Madayn. The first model, comprising 10 ready-made factories, will be inaugurated next week in the Wilayat of Nizwa, with future plans to roll out 100 factories across industrial zones in Al Rusayl, Al Suwaiq, and Musandam, among other governorates.

By the end of December last year, 395 usufruct land approvals had been granted to SMEs holding an entrepreneurship card for industrial use, while 877 plots were offered through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning's Tatweer platform. SMEDA provides a range of incentives for entrepreneurs, including nominal annual fees tailored to SME circumstances, grace periods to finalize projects according to clear business plans, and priority access to financing, marketing, training, and other support facilities.

Alsayyid Mazen bin Saif bin Hamad al Busaidi, Deputy Chairperson of SMEDA, highlighted that SMEs are key drivers of employment, innovation, and sustainable development, citing inspiring examples of young Omani entrepreneurs. Usufruct land rights allow startups to direct capital toward project infrastructure, promote economic diversification, and access investment opportunities previously limited by high land costs, supporting Oman Vision 2040.

The usufruct land service is available to SMEs holding an entrepreneurship card for industrial use in most governorates for a nominal annual fee. Benefits include flexible fees, a grace period for project completion, and priority access to SMEDA facilities and support.

