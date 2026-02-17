MUSCAT: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), through its Franchise Centre, has partnered with the Development Bank to launch “Alama”, a dedicated financing product designed to accelerate franchising activity and expand opportunities for entrepreneurs across Oman.

Launched under the auspices of Shaikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) at the Chamber’s Muscat headquarters, the initiative stems from an agreement signed during the Omani–Saudi Franchise Exhibition last year. The programme aims to enable entrepreneurs to acquire franchise rights and support local brand owners seeking to scale their businesses.

Franchising is increasingly viewed as a low-risk pathway into entrepreneurship, allowing investors to operate under established brands and tested operational models. By providing targeted funding, the Alama product seeks to reduce business failure rates, strengthen SME participation in the retail and services sectors; and stimulate private-sector growth aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Shaikh Faisal emphasised that the initiative reflects OCCI’s strategy to expand quality financing channels for the private sector and empower entrepreneurs to enter the franchising ecosystem with greater confidence. He noted that the collaboration represents a strong model of institutional integration supporting national entrepreneurship objectives.

According to officials, the financing programme was developed following extensive studies conducted by OCCI’s Franchise Centre, which identified strong demand among entrepreneurs for franchise-specific financial products tailored to the sector’s operational requirements. The initiative is also expected to support the international expansion of Omani brands while attracting recognised global franchise concepts to the domestic market.

The Development Bank confirmed that the programme offers financing of up to RO 100,000, with a return rate of 3 per cent, repayment periods of up to seven years and grace periods of up to 12 months. The facility is available to SMEs, startup entrepreneurs seeking franchise ownership and existing brand owners planning business expansion, reinforcing broader efforts to diversify Oman’s economy and strengthen SME-led growth.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).