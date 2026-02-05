‍Kuwait ‍Oil Company (KOC) ​is in talks with some ⁠U.S. firms on ⁠potential cooperation to develop ‌its shale oil and gas ⁠resources, its chief executive said on Thursday.

KOC is “engaging with ⁠some U.S. ​operators to explore how their expertise can ‍support the development ​of Kuwait’s shale oil and shale gas resources," said Ahmad Al-Eidan on the sidelines of a conference.

Devon Energy and EOG were the ⁠companies that ‌KOC was in contact with, ‌he ⁠said.

(Reporting By Ahmed Hagagy Editing ⁠by Bernadette Baum)