ContactNow, the digital arm of Contact Financial Holding (CNFN), has officially entered the Egyptian sports sector, aiming to introduce new digital financing models that connect fans more closely with major sporting events and activities.

The move is part of its broader strategy to develop innovative financing mechanisms that support high-impact sectors and align with the aspirations of Egyptians.

The platform introduced digital financing solutions designed to help Egyptian fans finance their travel and participation in supporting the national team at the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The initiative offers a flexible installment system intended to make the experience more accessible through a fully digital process.

