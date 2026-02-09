Procter and Gamble (P&G), one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, has commissioned a solar power plant with Yellow Door Energy, a leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and South Africa.

The 500 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar carport, now fully operational at P&G UAE’s head office in Jebel Ali Freezone Authority (JAFZA), will generate 816,500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity in its first year of operation, supplying more than 50% of the building’s annual electricity demand.

Comprising over 870 high-efficiency bifacial solar panels, the solar carport maximises on-site renewable energy generation whilst providing shading to 144 parking spaces. The project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 330,000 kilograms per year, directly supporting P&G’s Net Zero by 2040 ambition and aligning with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Clean Energy Strategy.

The commissioning ceremony was held at the P&G UAE Head Office, attended by senior representatives from P&G, Yellow Door Energy and Value Addition, the EPC contractor, in attendance.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

