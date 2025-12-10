MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman has cemented its role as a regional beacon for sustainable industry by successfully hosting the inaugural Middle East conference on Limestone Calcined Clay Cement (LC3). The landmark three-day event, organised by the Middle East Calcined Clay Company in coordination with GUtech Oman and the prestigious LC3 Team from EPFL Switzerland, unfolded across multiple venues, blending academic theory, high-level dialogue and practical on-site insight.

The event commenced with a dedicated pre-course at GUtech Oman, where students, practicing civil engineers and representatives from local companies engaged directly with the science and application of LC3 technology. This foundational day underscored the commitment to building local capacity and ensuring Oman’s engineering community is at the forefront of sustainable materials knowledge.

The assembly was honoured by the presence of Professor Karen Scrivener, the pioneering lead researcher of the LC3 team at EPFL, whose work is transforming cement production worldwide. The agenda focused on critical pathways to Net-Zero emissions, enhancing the sustainability of cement production and the significant carbon footprint reduction offered by LC3 adoption.

Highlighting Oman’s strategic importance, Dr Hilal al Dhamri, CEO and Founder of the Middle East Calcined Clay, addressed the attendees.

He remarked, “It is our great pleasure that EPFL and the global LC3 community have chosen Oman for this pivotal conference. This decision is a direct recognition of Oman’s pioneering move to become the first country in the Middle East to produce calcined clay for concrete, with our flagship factory in Suhar. This facility is a tangible commitment to a greener future for our region’s development”.

The conference culminated in a practical site visit to the revolutionary factory in Suhar. This final day provided delegates with a firsthand look at the operational heart of the region’s sustainable cement future, bridging the gap between international research and local industrial implementation.

The seamless collaboration between an Omani industrial pioneer, a national academic institution and a world-class research university showcased the powerful synergy needed to address climate challenges.

This three-day journey — from the GUtech classroom to the Suhar Industrial City — has firmly positioned Oman not just as a host, but as an active and invested leader in the global movement towards sustainable construction, ready to supply both knowledge and materials for a lower-carbon world.

