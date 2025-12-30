The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has ‎announced Package 3 of the Riyadh Main and Ring Road Axes ‎Development Program, comprising six major projects with a total ‎budget of more than SAR8 billion ($2 billion).

This package is part of RCRC’s ‎efforts to expand Riyadh’s transport infrastructure, enhance ‎connectivity across the capital, and position the city as a leading ‎regional hub for sustainable mobility and logistics services, in line ‎with Saudi Vision 2030.‎

The package, scheduled for completion within 3-4 years, involves construction of more than 60 km of road network. The projects include:‎

*Jeddah Road Development Project (29 km) – With its 14 bridges ‎and 5 main lanes, it will enhance overall road performance and ‎expand corridors to accommodate increasing daily traffic, with ‎a capacity of up to 353,000 vehicles per day.‎

*Taif Road Development Project (15 km) – It will improve traffic ‎flow and enhance connectivity between the Southern and ‎Western districts and the city center. It features 4 bridges, 4 ‎main lanes, and 2 tunnels, with a capacity of up to 200,000 ‎vehicles per day.‎

*Thumamah Road Development Project – Eastern Section (8 ‎km) – It will include 3 bridges and 3 tunnels, linking major ‎mobility axes across Northern and Eastern Riyadh, with a ‎capacity of up to 200,000 vehicles per day.‎

*King Abdulaziz Road Development Project – Northern Section (4.7 km) – It will expand network capacity and improve traffic efficiency, with its 4 bridges, 4 main lanes, and 1 tunnel, with a capacity of up to 450,000 vehicles per day.

*Othman bin Affan Road Development Project – Northern Section (4.3 km) – Its 7 bridges and significant upgraded areas will enhance traffic flow across Northern Riyadh, with a capacity of up to 500,000 vehicles per day.

According RCRC, this project targets 8 locations across the city’s road network, where advanced engineering solutions will be applied to reduce congestion and improve intersection performance, raising the traffic capacity by 40-60%.

To minimise temporary impacts on traffic flow and nearby communities, the Commission has prepared a comprehensive traffic diversion plan, in co-ordination with relevant city authorities, ensuring uninterrupted mobility during construction.

“In February 2020, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the RCRC Board of Directors, had directed the authorities to accelerate the development work on Riyadh’s major road axes,” said a spokesman for RCRC.

“RCRC subsequently launched Package 1 in August last year with four projects totalling SAR13 billion, followed by Package 2 in February this year with eight projects exceeding SAR8 billion. Additional programme phases will be announced in due course,” he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

