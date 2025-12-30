Intersec 2026 will demonstrate how integrating security from the outset can serve as a strategic enabler for the Gulf’s rapidly growing giga-developments during the International Security Leaders’ Summit, which takes place from January 12-14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Speaking ahead of his participation in a panel titled Regional Vision, Global Solutions: Embedding Security Innovation into Megaprojects, Malcolm Smith, Public Safety Excellence Director, Royal Commission of AlUla, outlined how giga-project environments such as AlUla, NEOM, and Diriyah are reshaping the intersection of public safety and urban development by utilising the expertise of security professionals from the onset of initiating giga-projects and throughout the project development.

“Security is now embedded as a core pillar of the master planning process rather than a late-stage operational consideration. Integrating security professionals from concept design through to construction and operations ensures people, process, and technology are aligned with urban design, tourism flow, operational resilience and project objectives,” said Smith.

Covering sectors like tourism, heritage, energy, transport, and residential development, regional giga-projects feature varied risk profiles and operational needs. Ensuring unified security across these complex sectors requires a coordinated approach to planning, governance, and technology integration.

Discussing the complexities of driving security innovation at the scale of the region’s giga-projects, Smith noted that their vast scale, wide scope, and multi-sector nature present unique integration challenges.

“Integrating systems that serve both public and private domains is challenging. Security solutions must balance high visitor experience expectations with strong resilience and compliance standards. This requires cross-stakeholder management and coordination between architects, technologists, security regulators, and end-users to ensure scalability,” he said.

Adding a technology perspective, Jake Phillips, Group Security Director at IHS Towers, one of the largest independent owners of shared communications infrastructure, emphasised that security innovation is equally critical to the resilience of communications infrastructure.

“We’re seeing a very proactive approach to reorganising security and adopting or integrating newer methods of providing security. There has been a lot of negative press and concerns surrounding AI. The hope is that when people look at what is available, rather than seeing a dark dystopian future, they see the entryway to a more secure reality.”

The panel, which takes place on the opening day of Intersec 2026, will also feature Abu Ahmed, Deputy Director, Head of Joint Security & Resilience Centre - Homeland Security, UK Home Office; Scott Paterson, Director of Security Operations – EMEA at The Walt Disney Company; and Eddie Reyes, Senior Vice President & Founder, RTSG.

In addition to addressing how security is integrated into multi-billion-dollar developments and outlining regional procurement practices and challenges for new technologies, the session will also examine lessons learned from recent megaprojects in the region and worldwide.

Dishan Isaac, Show Director of Intersec at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said the summit continues to evolve as a platform for strategic dialogue and actionable insight.

“Intersec’s conference programme is designed for senior professionals tasked with securing national assets, critical infrastructure, and emerging smart environments. The 2026 edition will explore how governance, technology, and leadership combine to create more resilient and adaptive security ecosystems across the public and private sectors.”

Intersec 2026 will host over 1,200 exhibitors from more than 60 countries across five core sectors: Homeland Security & Policing, Cybersecurity, Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, and Health & Safety. With over 50,000 visitors expected across 65,000 gross square metres of exhibition space, it is set to be the largest edition in the event’s 27-year history.

In addition to the Security Leaders’ Summit, Intersec 2026 will also feature the Fire & Rescue Conference, Health & Safety Conference, Access Control Theatre, and the SIRA Forum, offering attendees a comprehensive programme of specialised content tailored to today’s evolving security, safety, and fire protection industries.

The event is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and benefits from the strategic support of the General Command of Dubai Civil Defense (DCD) and the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA).

