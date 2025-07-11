KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Municipality announced the launch of a new electronic application that provides information on the complaint submission process. This aims to facilitate services, enhance communication with the public, and support digital transformation.

In a brief statement, Kuwait Municipality explained that the app offers a detailed guide on the mechanism for submitting complaints electronically through the municipality’s official platform, as well as having direct access to emergency teams via the 24/7 hotline No. 139.

Meanwhile, the Capital Governorate Committee at the Municipal Council, chaired by Dr. Hassan Kamal, held its second meeting in the fourth term on Wednesday. The committee approved two items on its agenda as follows: - Request of the Ministry of Social Affairs to allocate a ground-level passageway connecting the central market building of Qadsiya Cooperative Society and the vegetable branch and administration building; - Request of the Public Authority for Sports (PAS) to increase the height of the football stadium at the Kuwait Sports Club in Kaifan to 34 meters; thereby, increasing the stadium’s capacity from 12,000 to 15,000 spectators.

The committee concluded its discussion of this item after a visual presentation by PAS about the stadium, recommending that the privacy of residents in Kaifan residential area be respected and that they should not be affected by the new lighting and sound technologies that will be added once the stadium’s height is increased.

It also recommended conducting a traffic study to avoid congestion on the streets surrounding the club.

On the other hand, the Technical Committee, headed by Munira Al-Amir, held its fourth meeting in the fourth term on Tuesday.

The committee approved the request of the Public Authority for Youth regarding the location of Kuwait Technical Entrepreneurship Complex (formerly the Technology Business City) and the modification of some of the project’s components in Mubarak Al- Abdullah Al-Jaber (Block Four).

It also approved the proposal of member Alia Al- Farsi regarding parking spaces for investment housing.

