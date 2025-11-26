KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Communications announced a public tender to select a specialized consulting firm to prepare the technical, financial, and legal studies required for the establishment of Kuwait Post Company, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

This initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to modernize and develop the postal sector and comes within the framework of cooperation with the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP).

The acting Undersecretary of Communications Meshaal Al-Zaid stated in a press release on Tuesday that the ministry, in coordination with KAPP, has finalized the general and specific specifications for contracting the consulting firm responsible for preparing all essential requirements for establishing Kuwait Post Company.

Al-Zaid explained that the ministry published the public tender on Sunday in the official gazette “Kuwait al-Youm” for inviting specialized consulting firms and consortia to submit their technical and financial proposals for preparing the feasibility study and tender documents, in accordance with Law No. 116/2014 on public private partnerships.

The deadline for submitting bids is February 23, 2026. A preliminary meeting to discuss applicants’ inquiries will be held on December 23 at the ministry’s headquarters in the Communications Complex Building at the Liberation Tower.

