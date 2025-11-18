Dammam: The Eastern Region Municipality concluded 14 investment and development contracts and memoranda of understanding (MoUs), with a total implementation cost exceeding SAR5 billion, during its participation in the Cityscape Global 2025 exhibition in Riyadh.



Eastern Region Mayor Fahad Al-Jubeir sponsored the signing of various investment contracts for key development projects, including agreements to establish and develop sites for itinerant vendor incubators.

An investment contract was also signed with Digital Centers for Data and Telecommunications Company (center3), a subsidiary of stc Group, for the establishment of digital data centers.

The project is expected to support digital transformation and enhance the technical infrastructure necessary for smart cities.



The projects, agreements, and contracts are a continuation of the municipality's efforts to attract local, Gulf, and global investment.