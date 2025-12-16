RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior’s electronic platform "Absher" has carried out a total of 38,315,884 electronic transactions for beneficiaries through Absher Individuals and Absher Businesses during the last month of November.

Through the Absher Individuals platform, the number of completed transactions reached 35,791,107, and these included 29,637,421 document viewings via the digital wallet available to citizens, residents, and visitors through the "Absher" application. Meanwhile, the number of transactions carried out through the Absher Businesses platform reached 2,524,777.

The number of transactions processed by the General Directorate of Public Security reached 3,535,187, including 3,432,289 transactions by the General Directorate of Traffic, in addition to 1,960,089 transactions by the General Directorate of Passports, and 532,784 transactions by the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency.

Through the Absher Individuals platform, 124,926 reports were issued, 1,729 general fingerprint inquiries were processed, and 215 requests for document delivery by mail were submitted.

It is noteworthy that the number of unified digital IDs issued by the Ministry of Interior through the Absher platform has surpassed 28 million. These IDs allow users to easily and reliably access the services of the Ministry of Interior's various sectors through its electronic platforms: Absher Individuals, Absher Business, and Absher Government. They also provide access to more than 500 government and private entities through the National Unified Access Portal Nafath.

