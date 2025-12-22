Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ‍net worth surged ‍to $749 billion late Friday after ​the Delaware Supreme Court reinstated Tesla stock options worth $139 ⁠billion that were voided last year, according to ⁠Forbes' billionaires index.

Musk's 2018 ‌pay package, once worth $56 billion, was restored by the Delaware Supreme Court on ⁠Friday, two years after a lower court struck down the compensation deal as "unfathomable."

The Supreme Court said that a 2024 ruling ⁠that rescinded the pay ​package had been improper and inequitable to Musk.

Earlier this week, ‍Musk became the first person ever to surpass $600 billion in ​net worth on the heels of reports that his aerospace startup SpaceX was likely to go public.

In November, Tesla shareholders separately approved a $1 trillion pay plan for Musk, the largest corporate pay package in history, as investors endorsed his vision of morphing the EV maker into an ⁠AI and robotics juggernaut.

Musk's fortune ‌now exceeds that of Google co-founder Larry Page, the world’s second-richest person, by ‌nearly $500 billion, according ⁠to Forbes' billionaires list.

(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi ⁠in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)