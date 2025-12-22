Riyadh Air and Huawei have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that brings together the former’s global growth vision and the latter’s technological expertise to elevate how guests discover, book, and experience travel with Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier.

The partners have already explored new opportunities in smart aviation and digital innovation, and this MoU marks the next significant step in the airline’s ambition to become one of the world’s most digitally advanced carriers.

A Phased Approach to Digital Excellence

Riyadh Air and Huawei will adopt a phased approach to developing the airline’s next-generation digital ecosystem, beginning with a focus on China and other key international markets. With key milestones achieved, Huawei will now support Riyadh Air’s broader digital transformation, leveraging its expertise in cloud, AI, mobility services, and integrated digital ecosystems.

20% of smartphone users in China use Huawei devices (according to TechInsights), giving Riyadh Air the opportunity to leverage Huawei’s technology and local reach to build a full, market-specific digital ecosystem, tailored to China’s unique social media and market environment, delivering seamless, personalised and data-driven travel experiences.

As the partnership evolves, collaboration will expand into areas of digital innovation, including marketing, loyalty, cloud services and advanced technologies, with a focus on co-creating future-focused digital solutions that enrich the travel experience and shape a new era of smart, connected aviation.

China at the Core of Growth Strategy

The focus on the Chinese market reflects its importance to Riyadh Air’s network strategy to reach over 100 global destinations.

“China market is an important part of Riyadh Air’s global expansion and essential to Saudi Arabia’s tourism growth,” said Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial Officer of Riyadh Air. “As the Kingdom raises its target to 150 million tourists by 2030 our partnership with Huawei strengthens our ability to deliver the digital, seamless and personalised journey Chinese guests travellers expect.”

Coste added that Riyadh Air, as the Kingdom’s new national carrier, aims to serve as a bridge enhancing airline connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China.

Huawei devices have more than 730 million monthly active users globally, who will be introduced to the benefits of Riyadh Air’s digital lifestyle ecosystem, Sfeer.

Peak Yin, CEO KSA, HUAWEI Consumer Business Group (CBG) said: “We have found a true partner in Riyadh Air, a digital-native, future-focused national carrier. Huawei is committed to supporting Riyadh Air with our best global technologies to co-create world-class digital experiences for travellers from China - and around the world.”

“This partnership is designed as a seamless and continuously evolving collaboration, enabling us to innovate together, elevating every stage of the travel experience and pushing the boundaries of what technology can bring to the aviation industry – and its guests,” Yin added.

