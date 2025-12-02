Tenable, the exposure management company, has announced the formal establishment of a new legal entity in Saudi Arabia. This move signals its investment in the region and a commitment to supporting the nation's ambitious digital transformation under Vision 2030.

The new entity will strengthen Tenable’s ability to serve its growing customer base across the Kingdom, expanding local access to its market-leading Tenable One Exposure Management Platform and a direct pathway for deeper collaboration on national cybersecurity initiatives, such as those mandated by the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA), the company said.

This news coincides with Tenable Co-CEO Mark Thurmond’s visit to the region, where he will deliver a keynote address at Black Hat Middle East & Africa (MEA) 2025. His keynote will emphasize the critical need for a new cybersecurity discipline: Exposure Management.

Saudi Arabia is undergoing one of the most remarkable national transformations in modern history, with visionary projects like NEOM and the growth of an "AI Zone" with companies like HUMAIN. This pace of innovation, while fueling progress, dramatically expands the digital attack surface and introduces new, complex risks.

Exposure Management unifies siloed security teams, tools and data, providing a comprehensive, single view of cyber risk across the modern attack surface. This unified approach is essential for securing the complex, interconnected digital ecosystems driving Vision 2030, such as the sprawling IoT networks being built for giga-projects like NEOM.

“The ambition and speed of innovation we are witnessing in Saudi Arabia is undeniable, but ambition on this scale brings new challenges. The same digital foundations — AI, cloud, and IoT, that fuel the nation's progress also introduce new opportunities for a rapidly maturing adversary to exploit them,” said David Cummins, Senior VP of EMEA, Tenable. “The traditional playbook is broken. We must move from a fragmented, manual defense to a unified, pre-emptive, and automated system. The establishment of our new entity serves to reinforce Tenable’s commitment to providing our partners in the Kingdom with the exposure management vision and local support essential to securing this incredible transformation and protecting Vision 2030.”

The timing of Tenable’s expansion also addresses the urgent threat posed by the weaponisation of AI in cyberattacks. With AI accelerating attack development timelines from weeks to minutes, manual human response is no longer sufficient.

Exposure Management leverages AI to proactively identify, assess, and prioritize the critical few vulnerabilities that actually expose an organization to risk. This turns Tenable’s platform into a system of action that automates remediation steps without human intervention for routine tasks. This capability is crucial for protecting the critical infrastructure that powers the Saudi economy against highly targeted, AI-driven attacks.

The new legal entity will allow Tenable to deepen its partnerships with Saudi organizations, aligning its services with local compliance and data sovereignty requirements, such as the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) and NCA Essential Cybersecurity Controls.

